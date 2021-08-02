Natrona County Arrest Log (7/28/21 – 8/2/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Mark Alderton -- NCIC Hit
Kenneth Avey -- Trespassing
Drew Blackburn -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Britany Christian -- Interfere with Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Lane Dunseth -- False Swear for License WYGF, County Warrant/Hold for Agency WYGF x2, Fail to Register as Sex Offender- 1st Offender
Eric Eberhardt -- DWUI, DWUS, Drive without interlock device, Compl Auto Insurance
Alisha Elrod -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid- 3/10 Gram, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
Dawn Espinoza -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More
Dukhan Flowers -- NCIC Hit x2, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
Michael Fuson -- District Court Bench Warrant
Andrew Goldstein -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid- 3/10 Gram, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
Stacy Hanson -- Reckless Driving, Leave The Scene of Accident-Bodily Injury, Insurance violation-No current Liability
Amanda Hayes -- Serve Jail Time
Will Henze -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Benjamin Johnson -- Marijuana-Possession, Criminal Warrant
David Kohler -- Hold for probation and Parole
Noah LaBounta -- DWUI
Marie LoneBear -- Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, No Registration and Improper Display of, Drivers License
Wilbur Lutkins -- Hold for probation and Parole
Timmy Lynn -- Hold for probation and Parole
Marlon Marshall -- : Fail to Appear x2, Fail to Comply, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Interfere with Peace Officer x2, No Registration and Improper Display of, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I or II -
Alexander Neard -- Probation Revocation
Brandon Pederson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Attempt & Conspire - Felony
Ryan Pierson -- Fail to Comply
Carlos Salazar -- District Court Bench Warrant
Matthew Sexton -- Expc Ord Public Intoxication
James Shores -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Robin Siepp -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Kenneth Skrok -- Aggravated Assault
Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Urinating Or Defecating in Public
Kirk Steffey -- Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant
Lynn Tendore -- Serve Jail Time
Emmanuel Tyler -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle
Christina Weber -- Hold for probation and Parole, Controlled Substance Possession Meth
Michael Wentz -- Hold for probation and Parole