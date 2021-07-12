Natrona County Arrest Log (7/7/21 – 7/12/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Johnathan Arket -- Marijuana-Possession, Interference W/PO, Hold for probation and Parole
Nathan Biberston -- Hold for probation and Parole
Kazen Briggs -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Toni Brown -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 OZ or less, Fail to Comply
Bruce Buckallew -- Fail to Comply
Dominic Burgess -- Criminal Warrant, Hold for CAC
Bobby Davis -- Marijuana-Possession
Jonathon Davisson -- Fail to Comply
Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Matthew Gerhard -- Disturbing the Peace-Disrupts assembly/m, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic
Michael Kobernick -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
David Lonebear -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Larry McDaniel -- Fail to Comply, Hold for CAC
Amber Miller -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
David Owyhee -- District Court Bench Warrant
Melody Philo -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid Form > .3 G , Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 OZ or less
Luis Salguero-Nolasco -- Contract Hold/billing
Carol Salinas -- Fail to Appear
Keenan Souder -- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
Steven Ruth -- Contract Hold/billing
James Taylor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing
Daniel Teel -- Criminal Trespass
Hosea White -- Fail to Comply
Isaiah Williams -- Speed too Fast, Drivers License, Open Container in Vehicle, Controlled Substance Possession, Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying a Conceal, Under 21 - Possess Alcohol
Kevin Wilson -- Fail to Comply