Natrona County Arrest Log (8/18/21 – 8/23/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Andrew Anderson-Rott -- Expc Order DWUI
Alana Archuleta -- Disturbing the Peace-Obstructs pedestrian
Evan Armstrong -- Contract Hold/billing
Elton Atene -- Fail to Comply
Eric Brannam -- Stalking Felony, Violate Protection Order
Laurn Brehmer -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Shakeyah Brown -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Randall Carr -- Fail to Comply
Romero Davila -- Serve Jail Time
Gerldine England -- Hold for probation and Parole
Kyle Espinoza -- Criminal Bench Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2
Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Cody Fritz -- Fail to Appear
Travis Gonsalves -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Menyan Hauck -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Trespassing, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
Jack Hoffman -- DWUI, Fail to Comply, Drivers License
Juston Jackett -- Fail to Comply
Shari Jackson -- Fail to Comply x2
Santos Jaramillo -- Contract Hold/billing
Bryant Johnson -- Aggravated Assault and Battery with Deadly Weapon, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Roger Johnson -- Hold for probation and Parole
Sean Lavin -- Fail to Appear
Eric Lee -- Fail to Appear x3
Larry McDaniel -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Radford Messer -- Criminal Warrant
Steven Moyer -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
Robert Owens -- Indecent Exposure, Marijuana-Possession
Geneva Parker -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
William Peasley -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Bond Revocation
Shielyn Perea -- District Court Bench Warrant
Scott Philo -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Justin Pope -- Hold for CAC
Lynn Poppell -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Sheila Reardon -- District Court Bench Warrant
Leland Rinker -- Hold for probation and Parole
Wayne Sanchez -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
James Shiner -- Contract Hold/billing
Emmanuel Tyler -- Indecent Exposure, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Paul Warren -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Marijuana-Possession
Richard Woertman -- Hold for probation and Parole