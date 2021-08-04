Natrona County Arrest Log (8/2/21 – 8/3/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dustin Ammerman -- Hold for probation and Parole

Rodney Brafford -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Harold Crazythunder -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Lucas Hallock -- Fail to Comply

Amanda Hinds -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Shoplifting

Matt Kimball -- Serve Jail Time

Anthony Lopez -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Kenneth Marion -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Drive without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail

Marie Mclean -- Hold for probation and Parole

Mistie Moyer -- Hold for probation and Parole

Chad Mulloy -- Hold for probation and Parole

Donald Nelson -- District Court Bench Warrant

James Severson -- Serve Jail Time

Jaymes Scott -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

Ashley Workman -- Probationary Court Hold