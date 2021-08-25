Natrona County Arrest Log (8/23/21 – 8/24/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Justin Brown -- Hold for probation and Parole
Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Mervin Chester -- Assault & Battery
Kenya Jones -- Hold for probation and Parole
Danny Mabbitt -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Ivan Prentup -- Unlawful Use of Toxic Substance - Arsls
James Ray -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Drive without Interlock Device 1st Offense
Lance Rutzer -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Douglas Ryberg -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole
Jennifer Wagner -- Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Hold for probation and Parole