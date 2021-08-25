Natrona County Arrest Log (8/23/21 – 8/24/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Justin Brown -- Hold for probation and Parole

Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Mervin Chester -- Assault & Battery

Kenya Jones -- Hold for probation and Parole

Danny Mabbitt -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Ivan Prentup -- Unlawful Use of Toxic Substance - Arsls

James Ray -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Drive without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Lance Rutzer -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Douglas Ryberg -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole

Jennifer Wagner -- Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Hold for probation and Parole