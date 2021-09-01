Natrona County Arrest Log (8/30/21 – 9/1/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Paul Bennett -- Hold for WSP

Nicolas Cooper -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

David Criss -- Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant

Brenden Day -- Serve Jail Time

Brian Foote -- DWUI

Joseph Grant -- Hold for probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked

Jacob Hair -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Nicholas Helton -- Criminal Warrant, Hold for CAC

Stephen Koch -- Criminal Warrant

Kevin Legarreta -- Assault and Battery

Richard McCloskey -- Controlled Substance Possession x2, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Possess Burglary Tools, Reg Violation (Gen), Wrongful Take/Dispose Property

Tasha Meacham -- Trespassing

Rachael Mead -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Trey Meredith -- Serve Jail Time

William Miller -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Michael Poulos -- Hold for probation and Parole

Lance Rutzer -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Devon Sherman -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked

Ezra Wallace -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession

Michael Wentz -- Hold for WSP, Fail to Comply

Benjamin Wolfe -- Fail to Comply, Hold for WSP