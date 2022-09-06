Natrona County Arrest Log (8/31/22 – 9/6/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Joseph Antelope -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Shawn Antelope -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Laura Birr -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing
- Lisa Blevins -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Brennan Capellas -- NCIC Hit
- Richard Dandridge -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Comply
- Seriann Davis -- DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within ) Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
- Shane Day -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
- Dalton Decoteau -- Domestic Battery - 2nd Offense Within 5 Years, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Trey Fisher -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- lloyd Fulfer -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within ), Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle, NCIC Hit
- Burl Gies -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Carl Gossett -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Valid Drivers License
- Bruce Gothard -- Serve Jail Time
- Devin Houser -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
- Joel Huston -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Jamesy Jefferson -- Hold for Federal Court
- Kylee Joreski -- Fail to Appear x4
- Angela Kelley -- NCIC Hit
- Ross Lopez -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Timmy Lynn -- Expm Order Indecent Exposure, Property Damage, Disturb the Peace
- Destiny Milo -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Fasely Report Crime, Criminal Warrant
- Jacob Myron -- Hold for Circuit Court
- Braden Picotte -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Rozellen Rhoades -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Taylor Root -- DUI: Alcohol - Incapable of Safely Driving
- Matthew Schuessler -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal- , Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Traffic Control Signal: Red Vehicle, Two and Three Lane
- Porter Schweikert -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Isaac Sievers -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Gabrielle Swanson -- Fail to Appear
- Antonio Vera -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Property Destruction: $1,000 or More
- Nathan Vollan -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Levi Zitterkopf -- Domestic Battery - 2nd offense Within 5 Years
