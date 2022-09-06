Natrona County Arrest Log (8/31/22 – 9/6/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joseph Antelope -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Shawn Antelope -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Laura Birr -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing

Lisa Blevins -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Brennan Capellas -- NCIC Hit

Richard Dandridge -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Comply

Seriann Davis -- DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within ) Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Shane Day -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram

Dalton Decoteau -- Domestic Battery - 2nd Offense Within 5 Years, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Trey Fisher -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

lloyd Fulfer -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within ), Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle, NCIC Hit

Burl Gies -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Carl Gossett -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Valid Drivers License

Bruce Gothard -- Serve Jail Time

Devin Houser -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Joel Huston -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Jamesy Jefferson -- Hold for Federal Court

Kylee Joreski -- Fail to Appear x4

Angela Kelley -- NCIC Hit

Ross Lopez -- Hold for probation and Parole

Timmy Lynn -- Expm Order Indecent Exposure, Property Damage, Disturb the Peace

Destiny Milo -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Fasely Report Crime, Criminal Warrant

Jacob Myron -- Hold for Circuit Court

Braden Picotte -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Rozellen Rhoades -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Taylor Root -- DUI: Alcohol - Incapable of Safely Driving

Matthew Schuessler -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal- , Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Traffic Control Signal: Red Vehicle, Two and Three Lane

Porter Schweikert -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Isaac Sievers -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer

Gabrielle Swanson -- Fail to Appear

Antonio Vera -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Property Destruction: $1,000 or More

Nathan Vollan -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Levi Zitterkopf -- Domestic Battery - 2nd offense Within 5 Years

