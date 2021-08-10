Natrona County Arrest Log (8/3/21 – 8/9/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bob Addington -- Hold for probation and Parole, Battery, Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

Alana Archuleta -- Trespassing

David Bright -- DWUI, DWUS, Compl Auto Insurance

Pauline Bryan -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Garrett Cestnik -- Aggravated Assault, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Theft - $1000 or More, Influence Juror, Witness or Officer, Intimidating a Witness

Tabatha Cool -- Serve Jail Time

Zackery Daugherty -- Fail to Comply

Christopher Dorman -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Brian Goodman -- Criminal Warrant

Joshua Hicks -- Serve Jail Time

Shane Hutchinson -- Fail to Appear, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail

Roger Johnson -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Amy King -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Caitlin Linde -- Hold for probation and Parole

Vanessa McCoy -- Serve Jail Time

Shade Meacham -- Theft - $1000 or More, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Careless Driving 1st Offense, No U-Turn on Curve or Crest

Carla Musser -- Hold for probation and Parole

Echo Pollock -- Theft - Under $1000, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram x2

Trinity Rowland -- Careless Driving, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Leave The Scene of Accident-Property damage, Driver's License-Valid and Endorsements RE

Sabrina Stone -- Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance

Kazell Wallace -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Jenterece Watkins -- Hold for WWC, Bond Revocation