Natrona County Arrest Log (8/6/22 – 8/15/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Justin Anderson -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Jeffrey Bacus -- Strangulation of household Member, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Tyler Barker -- Domestic battery

Casey Bingemer -- Theft - $1,000 or More, Criminal Trespass

Aaron Blanchard -- Serve Jail Time

Zachary Borden -- Hold for probation and Parole

Brendon Brimmer -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Ethan Burgess -- Serving Weekends

Christopher Butterfield -- Criminal Warrant

Jody Bryson -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Vehicle Exceed 70 MPH on Primary/Secondary Highway (6

Jeremy Caster -- DWUI, Drive Without Interlock Device

Duane Christianson -- Hold for CAC

Joseph Coffelt -- Fail to Comply

Gavin Collier -- Hold for probation and Parole

Amber Cook -- Serve Jail Time

Tabatha Cool -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

David Decator -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Chad Erickson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

John Faulkner -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Mary Gulley -- Fail to Appear

Thomas Hallock -- Reckless Driving, Attempt to Elude, Under Influence Controlled Substance

Brendan Hoffman -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Anthony Holliday -- Serve Jail Time

Richard Horton -- Fail to Comply

Janelle Hunt -- Domestic Battery - 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Aggravated Assault and Battery

Gregory Jackson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Ashton Karnof-Stanton -- Serve Jail Time

Kyle Knight -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Shoplifting, District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

John Knox -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Chloe Kraft -- Criminal Warrant

Ross Lopez -- Violate Protection Order

Orion Lozier -- Fail to Comply

Sherette Lujan -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Shoplifting

Christopher Lupton -- Theft Under $1,000, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Michael Martinez - Violate Protection Order

Nicholas McCord -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

William Midgett -- Contract Hold/billing

Roxanne Mons -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More

Latoya Moore -- Criminal Trespass, Theft - Under $1,000

Richard Morales -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Jesse Mostaert -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Reggie Nelams -- Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession Meth With Intent to Deliver

Jesse Pangus -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Ramona Patino -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Fail to Appear

Leroy Peterson -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency, Fail to Comply

Scott Rayburn -- Serve Jail Time

Matthew Riverkamp -- Theft - $1,000 or More, Valid Drivers License, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Brett Runyan -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Robert Scarbrough -- Fail to Appear

Craig Segueda -- Fail to Comply x2

James Severson -- Criminal Warrant x3, Fail to Appear

David Sigala Rodriguez -- NCIC Hit

Sharon Sleep -- Hold for probation and Parole

David Smith -- Fail to Comply

Taylor Swingholm -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Hedoduyehpua Thayer -- District Court Bench Warrant

Steven VenJohn -- Fail to Appear

Nathan Vollan -- Trespassing

Faith Washakie -- Hold for CAC, Criminal Warrant

Charlette Whiteman -- Criminal Warrant

Nicholas Wiese -- Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Anthony Witcher -- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Reckless Driving, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, When Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Device

Derrick Young -- Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram, Interfere With Peace Officer

Luke Young -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Levi Zitterkopf -- Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Criminal Warrant

