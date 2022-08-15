Natrona County Arrest Log (8/6/22 – 8/15/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Justin Anderson -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Jeffrey Bacus -- Strangulation of household Member, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Tyler Barker -- Domestic battery
- Casey Bingemer -- Theft - $1,000 or More, Criminal Trespass
- Aaron Blanchard -- Serve Jail Time
- Zachary Borden -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Brendon Brimmer -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Ethan Burgess -- Serving Weekends
- Christopher Butterfield -- Criminal Warrant
- Jody Bryson -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Vehicle Exceed 70 MPH on Primary/Secondary Highway (6
- Jeremy Caster -- DWUI, Drive Without Interlock Device
- Duane Christianson -- Hold for CAC
- Joseph Coffelt -- Fail to Comply
- Gavin Collier -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Amber Cook -- Serve Jail Time
- Tabatha Cool -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- David Decator -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Chad Erickson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III
- John Faulkner -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Mary Gulley -- Fail to Appear
- Thomas Hallock -- Reckless Driving, Attempt to Elude, Under Influence Controlled Substance
- Brendan Hoffman -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Anthony Holliday -- Serve Jail Time
- Richard Horton -- Fail to Comply
- Janelle Hunt -- Domestic Battery - 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Aggravated Assault and Battery
- Gregory Jackson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Ashton Karnof-Stanton -- Serve Jail Time
- Kyle Knight -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Shoplifting, District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- John Knox -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Chloe Kraft -- Criminal Warrant
- Ross Lopez -- Violate Protection Order
- Orion Lozier -- Fail to Comply
- Sherette Lujan -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Shoplifting
- Christopher Lupton -- Theft Under $1,000, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Michael Martinez - Violate Protection Order
- Nicholas McCord -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- William Midgett -- Contract Hold/billing
- Roxanne Mons -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More
- Latoya Moore -- Criminal Trespass, Theft - Under $1,000
- Richard Morales -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Jesse Mostaert -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Reggie Nelams -- Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession Meth With Intent to Deliver
- Jesse Pangus -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Ramona Patino -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Fail to Appear
- Leroy Peterson -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency, Fail to Comply
- Scott Rayburn -- Serve Jail Time
- Matthew Riverkamp -- Theft - $1,000 or More, Valid Drivers License, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
- Brett Runyan -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Robert Scarbrough -- Fail to Appear
- Craig Segueda -- Fail to Comply x2
- James Severson -- Criminal Warrant x3, Fail to Appear
- David Sigala Rodriguez -- NCIC Hit
- Sharon Sleep -- Hold for probation and Parole
- David Smith -- Fail to Comply
- Taylor Swingholm -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Hedoduyehpua Thayer -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Steven VenJohn -- Fail to Appear
- Nathan Vollan -- Trespassing
- Faith Washakie -- Hold for CAC, Criminal Warrant
- Charlette Whiteman -- Criminal Warrant
- Nicholas Wiese -- Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant
- Anthony Witcher -- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Reckless Driving, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, When Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Device
- Derrick Young -- Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Luke Young -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Levi Zitterkopf -- Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Criminal Warrant
