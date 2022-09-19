Natrona County Arrest Log (9/14/22 – 9/18/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Marcus Brown -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Daniel Camarillo -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Insurance violation-No current Liability

Alexzander Campbell -- Criminal Warrant

Brandi Eckman -- Fail to Comply x2, Fail to Appear

Nicholas George -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Rachel Handley -- Serve Jail Time

Eugene Hatcher -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Kristina Hudson -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Interfere With Peace Officer, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Breach of Peace

Scott Jackson -- Probation Violation

Anthony Lamb -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing

Nicholas Malone -- Hold for WSP

Michael Martinez -- Violate Protection Order

Garrett McKinzie -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Assault and Battery

Richard Morales -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Manuel Moreno -- Aggravated Assault and Battery

Patricia Patten -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Elizabeth Pine -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Guillermo Ramos-Marquez -- Fail to Comply, Immigration Hold

Todd Rouse -- Fail to Appear

Toni Salazar -- Fail to Comply x2

Lucas Sanchez -- Fail to Appear

Tyler Schrayer -- Hold for probation and Parole, Interfere With Peace Officer, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Robin Siepp -- Fail to Comply

Jacob Soto -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace-Acts in a violent/t

Suzanne Thornton -- Fail to Comply x2

Gwen Timm -- Hold for probation and Parole

Andrea Witman -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

