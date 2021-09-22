Natrona County Arrest Log (9/20/21 – 9/22/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Elburn Bailey -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply x3, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Registration Motor Vehicle-No current/im, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physical

Karen Heitzman-Hout -- Hold for probation and Parole

William Jannasch -- Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Wilbur Lutkins -- Serve Jail Time

Charles McDowell -- Interfere with Peace Officer, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance - SCH I, II, OR III x3, DWUS

Kyle Miller -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Cruz Peters -- Criminal Warrant

Brittany Spaulding -- Hold for probation and Parole

Antonio Vera -- Serve Jail Time