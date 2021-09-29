Natrona County Arrest Log (9/27/21 – 9/28/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jill Deane -- Serve Jail Time

Lucas Hallock -- Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Calls

Robert Hauck -- Trespassing, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic

Terrence Jenkins -- Contract Hold/billing

Fred Longbine -- Serve Jail Time

Eliel Lopez -- Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Scotty Miller -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Lynn Poppell -- Hold for probation and Parole

Elevyn Taylor -- Hold for probation and Parole