Natrona County Arrest Log (9/27/21 – 9/28/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Jill Deane -- Serve Jail Time
Lucas Hallock -- Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Calls
Robert Hauck -- Trespassing, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic
Terrence Jenkins -- Contract Hold/billing
Fred Longbine -- Serve Jail Time
Eliel Lopez -- Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense
Scotty Miller -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Lynn Poppell -- Hold for probation and Parole
Elevyn Taylor -- Hold for probation and Parole