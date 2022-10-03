Natrona County Arrest Log (9/28/22 – 10/3/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Cathleen Arambula -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Entry, Criminal Trespass, Theft - $1,000 or More
- Kyle Barrus -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Interfere With Peace Officer, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Criminal Warrant, Contract Hold/billing, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Atten, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Phillip Campbell -- Criminal Warrant
- Jennifer Clouser -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Marijuana-Possession, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destroy, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Improper Lane Usage
- Bobby Davis -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Russell Delambert -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Dellas Dewit -- Fail to Appear x2
- Brian Eguade -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Myron Francisco -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More
- Amaya Garcia -- Criminal Warrant
- Robert Hauck -- Fail to Appear, Interference
- Craig Haywood -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- John Hoar - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Elijah Hunt -- NCIC Hit
- Joseph Janzen -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More
- Misty Johnson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Property Destruction: Under $1,000
- Sherice Lucas -- Criminal Warrant
- Michael Malloy -- Fail to Comply
- Keegan Marshall -- District Court Bench Warrant x2
- Brett Maybury -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Chelsey McLearn -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More
- Floyd Penman -- Fail to Appear
- Jessica Plunkett -- Fail to Comply
- Amanda Rahman -- Criminal Bench Warrant, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Bryson Reed -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer, Under 21 - Possess Alcohol, Hold for probation and Parole
- Justen Robinson -- Serve Jail Time
- Jonathan Sepulveda -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Jose Serrano Romero -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Driver's License-Valid and Endorsements RE, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
- James Shores -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Kolby Stockman -- Fail to Comply
- David Strong -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Harlan Taylor -- Hold for probation and Parole, District Court Bench Warrant
- Troy Vanderhoef -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- William Waltman -- Criminal Warrant
- Ronald Warner -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Fail to Appear
- Rebeka Widick -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Kostantino Zacharakis -- Fail to Comply, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), DUS- Driving while license suspended/revoked, Open Container-Posess/Consume While Operate, Marijuana-Possession
