Natrona County Arrest Log (9/8/22 – 9/12/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jeremy Bansept -- Hold for probation and Parole

Sharon Briggs -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Patrick Cain-Hassler -- Shoplifting, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Victor Cloninger -- Breach of Peace, Interfere With Peace Officer, Hold for Probation and Parole

Jerica Colter -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Kcyle Dooley -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fail to Comply x2, Criminal Warrant

Cody Galloway -- DWUI

James Haga -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Valid Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Interfere With Peace Officer

Brandon Hale -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Leave The Scene of Accident-Property damage, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Operating

Dakota Harrell -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Cristian Laris -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Leave The Scene of Accident-Property damage, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Operating, Insurance violation-No current Liability, Marijuana-Possession

Tauna Macias -- Hold for probation and Parole

Zephania Martinez -- Stalking Felony, Property Destruction: Under $1,000, Probation Revocation by Police Officer

Taffy Maurer -- Burglary

Cassandra Ostby -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Trudy Pancratz -- Serve Jail Time

Adam Petty -- Fail to Comply, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jessica Plunkett -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Joann Ramirez -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), DUS - Driving While License Suspended, Revoked

Travis Shreve -- Fail to Appear

Autumn Smith -- Criminal Warrant x2

David Snyders -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Valid Drivers License

Eden Taggart -- Liquor Law-Minor Consumes Alcohol

Anna VanGundy -- Property Destruction: $1,000 or More

Naveda Whiting-Piapot -- District Court Bench Warrant

