Natrona County Public Library Offers Virtual Story Times

While the Natrona County Public Library has closed until April 6 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it still offers services online including those for children, the library said on its Facebook page.

Parents and their children can sign on at 10:30 a.m. from Monday through Friday for virtual story times.

"We especially miss our smallest patrons, so we’re bringing the books to you," the library said.

While the library has closed to the general public, Library director Lisa Scroggins said Monday at a news conference at City Hall the library has lots of online resources including current information about the pandemic.

Lisa Scroggins. Tom Morton, Townsquare Media

"As information specialists, we remain committed to connecting residents to reliable and up-do-date information and have multiple, reliable sources listed on our website specific to COVID-19 and coronavirus," Scroggins said.

The library also has ebooks, e-audiobooks, streaming video, video books and digital magazines accessible online from home, she said.

If patrons need help the can go to the library's website or call the library at (307) 577-7323.

The library also has extended its due date for checked-out materials until May 1, and people still may drop them off at the bins outside the library building at 307 E. First St.