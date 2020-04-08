The Natrona County School District's food service will distribute Friday's breakfast and lunch with Thursday's meals, according to a news release.

The food service sites will be closed for the Friday holiday.

The district's food service takeaway breakfast and lunch meals are provided to all individuals 18 years and under from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone in that age group can pick up the meals. Recipients do not need to be on the Free and Reduced Lunch program. The food service has no application process nor does it ask questions.

The district's food service is asking for people to help. It also asks them to follow the Casper-Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district also asks those who receive meals to practice social distancing.

The meals are available at these locations:

Oregon Trail Elementary, 6332 Buckboard.

Sagewood Elementary, 2451 Shattuck.

Pineview Elementary, 639 Payne.

Poison Spider School, 14200 Poison Spider Road.

Roosevelt High School, 3000 Independence Court.

Bar Nunn Elementary, 2050 Siebke Drive.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4250 W.Poison Spider Road, Mills.

Cottonwood Elementary, 1230 W. 15th St.

Evansville Elementary, 452 S. Texas.

Journey Elementary, 2401 Hickory St.

Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming Main Branch, 1701 E. K St.

Paradise Valley Elementary, 22 Magnolia.

Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E. Fourth St.

Midwest School, 256 Lewis.

Verda James Elementary, 701 Carriage Lane.

Signs will posted outside these locations to direct people to the meal distribution areas.

