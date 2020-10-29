Natrona County School District Sets ‘Snow Stops’ for Bus Routes

The Natrona County School District's transportation department has established "snow stops" for buses during bad weather, according to a prepared statement.

When snow heavily falls on residential streets, buses may encounter operational delays due to impassable road conditions.

The stops are in areas that are routinely plowed or maintained during heavy snowfall conditions that make residential streets impassable, and will allow the buses to transport student riders safely.

Not all regular stops will have a different snow stop, and the district encourages families to consult the snow stop schedule to see if there are changes for their students.

Snow stops will only be used in the case of inclement weather. The district will notify parents and guardians ahead of time to inform them of the change

Parents and guardians should review their contact information in Infinite Campus to ensure it is updated and accurate.

All student bus riders are required to be registered. If they are not registered, parents and guardians may not get important information on transportation routes.

For more information, visit the district's inclement weather protocol or contact the district's transportation department at 307-253-2583.

