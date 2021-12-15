Evansville Police Report ‘Serious Injury Accident’ Involving Vehicle & Pedestrian

The Evansville Police Department has reported that an accident has occurred involving what appears to be two vehicles, as well as a pedestrian. The accident took place in Evansville, near Wyoming Boulevard and the Yellowstone Highway.

Details at this moment are slim, but according to a Facebook post from the Evansville PD a truck has hit a pedestrian.

"Remember, in inclement [weather], slow down," the Facebook post read. "Pay attention. This is a serious injury accident where the truck hit a pedestrian outside of the car they were driving."

It is currently unknown what injuries have occurred, or whether any individuals have been taken to a local medical facility. Police ask that citizens avoid the area for the time being.

K2 Radio News has reached out to Chief Thompson of the Evansville Police Department and will provide more details as they become available.