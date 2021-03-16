NCSD Schools Open, But Delayed Start Time on Wednesday

The Natrona County School District has released a statement, informing the public that all NCSD Schools and District offices will be open on Wednesday, March 17 but they will have a delayed start of 2 hours.

This means, if your child’s school day normally starts at 8:00 a.m., it will now start at 10:00 a.m.

The release notes that in-person learning is being planned at all school locations but, in extreme situations where students are unable to physically leave their homes, parents can contact their child’s school for information on virtually joining instruction with the live classroom.

The statement says that the district appreciates “the assistance of our school families and community as we work to continue school operations.”

It says that though “snow days may be a great opportunity to read a good book and spend time with your family, we are ready and excited to get back to school.”

At this time, the City of Casper is working hard to keep major thoroughfares open, and it is believed that the majority of areas directly around schools will be cleared by mid-morning on Wednesday. NCSD maintenance and custodial staff will also be working diligently throughout the day and evening to keep sidewalks directly around the school clear and safe.

"We are asking for our community’s help as we ensure a safe start to the school day tomorrow," shared NCSD Public Relations Director, Tanya Southerland. "Drivers, please give yourself more time to arrive at your destination. Watch carefully for students walking to and from school or at bus stops. It is imperative you know and understand your vehicle’s limitations and clearance capabilities. Please do not try and cross high windrows and risk the likelihood of becoming stuck. This will back up traffic in and around schools and create a potential safety hazard for students."

Of course, the primary responsibility in any situation like this is keeping your children safe and healthy. Because of this, school attendance should always reside with the parent or guardian. The release says that “if you choose to keep your student home from school and are unable to connect to virtual learning, please contact the school to mark them as school excused.”

This information is subject to change, based on any unforeseen circumstances but, as of now, school is no longer out for winter. According to the release, “Any changes will communicate via text and phone call by approximately 5:30AM tomorrow. Updates will also be posted on our website, NCSD Facebook, and shared with our media partners.”

Stay tuned to K2 Radio News for any updates regarding school, business, and road closures.