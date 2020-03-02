Nearly 40 Percent of People Won’t Drink Corona Over Fear of Coronavirus

In other news, limes won't cure Coronavirus.

This is the world we live in. Although I don't think Coronavirus is anything to joke about, there are some jokes that just can't be avoided. Like the fact that there is also a beer named Corona. And while I know that the actual Coronavirs is a serious illness that we should be working to prevent and protect ourselves from, I can't help but chuckle at this.

According to a recent survey, 38 percent of beer-drinking Americans won't buy or drink Corona beer in fear of catching Coronavirus.

This is a business' nightmare. It's one thing to own a business like a restaurant that accidentally makes someone sick, but how do you combat a belief that your products makes people ill when it's not true? Luckily, Corona the beer company, has science on their side. We know that Coronavirus is not caused by beer. It is a respiratory infection that could be caught if you were to share a beer with an infected person, but no one has gotten sick just popping a top after a long day at work.

The survey also revealed that 14 percent of people who enjoy a Corona, won't purchase it in public. They're afraid to buy it at the store or order one at a bar for others to see. I guess that 38 percent of people abstaining from Corona are also extremely judgmental too and it seems like that judgement is contagious.