New App Brings Quarantine Zen for Those Hiding in the Bathroom

Your bathroom is officially your new sanctuary.

You would think that after all of this time at home in quarantine, we would be getting the hang of it. Nope. Not even close. Kids are still rambunctious, parents are still stressed and no one even knows what the word "schedule" means anymore. Can you even find it in the dictionary? It's been a long quarantine road and many of us may be hiding in the bathroom to get away from it all.

There's an app for that.

Seriously. If you've been seeking solace in the restroom, why not engage in a quick hypnotherapy session? The founder of the therapy app Clementine, Kim Palmer, realized her own down time during quarantine was when she was answering the call of nature. Realizing that she's probably not the only one dealing with this, she created the Loo-Break Breather feature.

This quick therapy session is only five minutes and 18 seconds. Users are guided through a meditative state that is similar to daydreaming. It's meant to tap into the subconscious part of our mind that opens us up to new ideas. This will de-stress us just enough to help us tackle the few tasks at hand.

Palmer wanted to help people without adding to their schedule and it's genius because... well, we all have to go at some point.