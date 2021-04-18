New Instagram Video Highlights Everything Wonderful About Casper In Spring

If you lived in Casper for any amount of time, you know there are really only two main seasons: winter and construction, but a new video manages to illustrate the fun that can be had in the spring months.

A recent video posted to Casper Instagram account, 5150' Local highlights the great outdoors and one of the ways to enjoy the spring weather, even if it occasionally mirrors that of the winter, until we approach the summer months. They shared the cute, but short video along with a caption that read:

Here’s to surrendering to the Wyoming spring we’ve always known. Get out there and play this weekend, 5150’! Summer is about to arrive! #5150local #casperwyoming #caspermountain #caspermountainmagic #skiwyoming

Get our free mobile app

I'd be remiss if I didn't mention how perfect a song choice was used for the background music of the video. 5150' Local used "Send Me On The Way" by American rock band, Rusted Root. Nothing could have been more fitting.