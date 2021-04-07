New Instagram Video Highlights Exactly Why We Love Casper

For people that don't live in Wyoming, Casper to be more specific, it's hard for them to understand why the vast majority of us love it so much. A new video explains in ways that words just can't convey.

A recent video posted to Instagram by 5150' Local highlights a few of the outdoors activities that make weathering the winter months and hurricane force winds worth sticking around for.

The video was captioned:

Why locals put up with harsh Casper, Wyoming winters in 30 seconds. Worth it! #5150local #casperwyoming #casper #caspermountain #summerinwyoming #thatswy #wyhoming

From enjoying events at David Street Station to kayaking at Alcova Lake to hiking through Casper Mountain, there's a little something for everyone, and all ages!

Having been born right here in Casper, I've been telling my friends and family how great it is for decades. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so a video must be worth a million, and this one is the perfect interpretation of the summer wonders that make Oil City awesome.