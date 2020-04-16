New Movie Pays Tribute to Wyoming Man Who Invented Jump Shot

Every NBA player owes a big thank you to Wyoming's Kenny Sailors. A new movie features many stars paying tribute to one of our own who invented the jump shot.

Check out this just-released trailer for Steph Curry Presents JUMP SHOT: The Kenny Sailors Story.

It's incredible to hear current NBA stars like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and others heaping well-deserved praise on Kenny for the influence he had on their sport by innovating the jump shot before anyone else.

As his Wikipedia page mentions, Kenny grew up on a farm south of Hillsdale, Wyoming. As he mentions in the trailer for the movie, Kenny believes his life off the court and his inspirational influence was much more important than his credit for the jump shot. Leave it to a Wyoming man to recognize the importance of real life and family more than being famous.

Sports Illustrated did a feature story on the movie producer about how he decided to document Kenny Sailors legacy.

There is an exclusive online premiere happening right now where you can view the movie online with 10% of the proceeds helping to feed families affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

I highly recommend that you check out The Kenny Sailors Story. Kenny passed on back in January of 2016, but his life continues to impact a brand new generation. It's important that they understand his greatness on and off the court.

