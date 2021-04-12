National Weather Service Video Shows Lightning Taking Out Tree

Sometimes we need a reminder of how dangerous and powerful that ole mother nature really is.

A video that was taken outside a Wisconsin high school shows the devastating power of lightning as a single bolt completely destroys a tree on the school grounds.

Get our free mobile app

The official US National Weather Service Green Bay Wisconsin Facebook page posted the shocking (pardon the pun) footage of the lightning strike setting the tree on fire, before the base appears to explode and it collapses on the ground. Along with the short, 18-second video, they also shared a caption that read:

You just never know when lightning will strike. Here is a video from Wautoma High School this morning of lightning destroying a Pine tree. So the NWS slogan "When Thunder Roars Go Indoors" please heed that advice next time you hear thunder. Thanks to WLUK-TV FOX 11 for this video.

News outlet CNN reported that the strike happened around 8:30 am on Thursday, April 8th, 2021. A group of 9th and 10th grade students were getting ready to take the ACT Aspire test. Although the students were distracted, they were apparently excited to see the act of Mother Nature.

We're pretty sure that's something they'll never forget.