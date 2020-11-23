New Video Shows Colorado Peeps Lined Up Miles at In-N-Out Burger

Our neighbors in Colorado got real excited about new In-N-Out Burger locations opening up in their state this past weekend. How excited? New video shows a line that stretched for miles of vehicles waiting to get their taste.

As we reported a few days ago, two In-N-Out locations opened in Colorado last Friday. This video was taken by a driver in Colorado Springs. Just look at this humungous line of people who just have to have an In-N-Out Burger.

As we shared previously, there were reports that numerous Colorado In-N-Out Burger locations had people waiting 14 hours for a burger. 14 HOURS.

According to the video description, Colorado police had to intervene and come direct traffic from all of the townsfolk who felt like this was worth their trouble. At this point, I could theorize about what would make our neighbors to the south crave burgers so much, but I'll let that pass. Certain plants that are legal in their state could have something to do with this In-N-Out Burger line or maybe not.