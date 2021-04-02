New Viral TikTok Video Captures Hilarious Bison Encounter

While I have a TikTok account, I'm not on it as often as most, but when I catch wind of an awesome video, I just have to share it.

While I'm not sure where this video took place, it looks like it very well could be Wyoming. At the very least, it appears to be somewhere in the Rocky Mountain area. I say that, because I'm not sure how many other places in America have bison and/or buffalo.

The video was posted to TikTok earlier today (April 2nd, 2021), by screenname "lzzard" (@lyzabethh) and shows a large, bison-like animal approach her partially rolled down car window. What make this particular encounter hilarious is her reactions.

The end is the icing on the comedy cake. I must admit, I had to watch it multiple times, because it was just that funny. Whether it's Lyzabethh's reactions or the guttural laughter of whoever was in the vehicle with me, I have just about been in tears laughing each time I've watched it.

Apparently others have enjoyed it too, because it's already gone viral in less than 12 hours. At the time of this article, it has already been viewed over 16 million times!

The irony is also not lost on me that she's wearing a hoodie that says "New Buffalo". While I'm pretty sure (from the lower half of said sweater), that that's some place located in Michigan, it's still funny as hell.

Give it up for human/wildlife "safe, but funny" interactions.