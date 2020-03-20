Nifty Online Tool Tells You How Long Your Toilet Paper Will Last

We live in trying times when there's no certainty that we'll have toilet paper available. If you're concerned about how long your stacks will last, there's a new online tool to help you.

Thank you to VT for this discovery. They shared a story about How Much Toilet Paper.com. This brilliant website will help you calculate how long your toilet paper amount will last you. It lets you adjust the number of rolls you have and how many times you...um...visit the throne every day.

How Much Toilet Paper.com

I have a fairly large family and that presents a problem. I need to get them to all agree to how many times they need to relieve themselves each day. It's one of the many new struggles of 2020.

On their website, you'll see the following message:

Not everyone is able to get to a store and stock up on toilet roll. Don't be selfish.

I could not agree more.