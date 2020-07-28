Casper Police arrested a man and woman who allegedly ransacked a Casper church early Monday morning, according to Natrona County Circuit Court documents.

Grace Coleman, 32, and Clint Peterson, 31, were each charged with burglary and property destruction -- both felonies -- and interference.

The case started at 2:45 a.m. Monday when an officer responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar St., where a red pickup was found with open doors, no occupants and a bunch of stuff strewn inside it and on the grass in the front yard, according to the affidavit accompanying the charging documents.

The officer saw a male and female subject -- later identified as Peterson and Coleman -- walking in the front foyer of the church, according to the affidavit. The officer "noticed this male subject was not wearing a shirt."

They saw the officer, appeared shocked, and began running toward the back of the church.

The officer called for backup, went to the back of the church, didn't see any open exits, and returned to the front, went inside, and Peterson began yelling obscenities including a most unpious, "I'm going to f-----ng kill you."

Besides the obscenities, the male and female said they owned the building, refused to come out, and discharged a fire extinguisher.

A backup officer at the rear of the church saw Coleman and Peterson walking away, with Peterson still cussing.

Peterson was ordered to the ground and told he would be tased if he didn't comply.

He didn't comply.

He ran. He was tased.

Coleman also ran and was caught.

"This female would not identify herself atto officers and continued to make very bizarre comments which did not make sense," according to the affidavit.

"Based on these two subjects actions and the nonsensical things that they continued to say it was obvious to officers that both of these subjects were under the influence of a controlled substance," according to the affidavit.

After being advised of their Miranda rights, Coleman began talking, but still didn't make any sense.

Peterson didn't want to talk, and asked why he was being arrested, according to the affidavit. "Peterson stated that he was praying in a public building and had done nothing wrong."

After they were taken to the jail, officers assessed the damage inside the church including ransacked offices, drawers pulled opened, the deployed fire extinguisher and opened snack pudding packs from a food drive box in the foyer, according to the affidavit. "... the empty pudding packets were found throughout the church."

An officer spoke to the church's pastor, who said repairing the damage would cost more than $1,000.

