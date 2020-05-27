NOW OPEN: Food For Thought Online Market Place And Drive-Thru

With COVID-19 many local businesses and charities have had to get creative.

The Wyoming Food For Thought Project is a Wyoming-based, Wyoming-run hunger relief organization that exists for the people of Wyoming.

Wyoming Food For Thought Project believes that together, we are strong enough to conquer hunger.

One of the local programs that the Wyoming Food For Thought Project runs is a weekly Market.

Locals can set up booths and sell food they have grown or made and even sell crafts and goods.

With the new social distancing restrictions, the Wyoming Food For Thought Project has gotten creative and taken its weekly Market online.

You can listen to Cass, Wyoming Food for Thought Project's Associate Director and Market Manager, share all the details about the new Online Market and Drive-Thru in this interview.

The Online Market shopping period is open weekly from Monday at 5 pm until Wednesday at 5 pm.

You can pick up your orders every Friday from 2 pm - 4 pm at the Food for Thought Program Center located at 900 Saint John St. Casper, WY 82601.

Get started by following this link to register.