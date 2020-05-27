Cowboy Skill Games Providing Lunch for Heroes on Thursday, June 4

Cowboy Skill Games wants emergency workers to know that we have their back. That's why they're providing lunch for these heroes on Thursday, June 4.

As the CDC website describes, health care and emergency workers face extreme fatigue and infection themselves as they are on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis. Cowboy Skill Games wants to say thank you in a very tangible way by making sure they stay fed.

They are teaming up with The Office on Thursday, June 4 where lunch will be provided at no charge for first responders from 11 am until 3 pm. They shared details on what motivated them to make this happen.

All first responders in the Casper area -- nurses, doctors, EMS workers, police, firefighters, senior home workers -- everyone who is a first responder is invited to join us for lunch at The Office from 11am - 3pm on Thursday, June 4. Cowboy Skill Games salutes you for risking your lives to help our neighbors in Natrona County.

Cowboy Skill Games works with small businesses in Wyoming and many that they work with testify about the difference they've made in their operations.

This free lunch for first responders at The Office at 520 S Ash in Casper is another way for them to show those on the front lines fighting this pandemic that they are appreciated. If you or someone you know is a nurse, doctor, EMS, firefighter, policeman or assisted living center worker, eat lunch at no charge between 11 am and 3 pm Thursday, June 4 at The Office courtesy of Cowboy Skill Games.

