Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic To Be Named NBA MVP For 2nd Year In A Row

For the second season in a row, Nikola Jokic, the powerhouse-of-a-center for the Denver Nuggets has once again been voted Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

As per multiple sources, a formal announcement is expected to be made regarding the decision later this week, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn).

Get our free mobile app

Jokic won the NBA's MVP Award following the 2021 season, the first player to do so in Nuggets history.

About Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic

Simply put, Nikola Jokic is a beast on the court; according to ESPN, the center's stats were even better this season than last, as he averaged career highs of 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. He also averaged 7.9 assists, good for eighth in the league.

Jokic, 27, also became the first player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a season.

"It's just remarkable what he's done," Nuggets coach Michael Malone recently said of Jokic.

"I know that I'm very biased, I admit it wholeheartedly -- the MVP isn't even a competition. There are other great players, I'm not saying they're not great players, but what Nikola Jokic has done this year, with this team, with everything that we've had to go through, is incredible. He was good last year and he's even better this year."

NBAE via Getty Images NBAE via Getty Images loading...

According to ESPN, Nikola Jokic is only the 15th player in NBA history to win the MVP title on multiple occasions, and the second straight recipient to earn back-to-back wins after Giannis Antetokounmpo won the coveted award in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Antetokounmpo, a Greek professional basketball player was reportedly a finalist for this year's award, along with Joel Embiid, who led the league in terms of scoring average.

Worst Trades in Colorado Sports History