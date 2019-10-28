NWS: Casper Could See 2-6 Inches of Snow Through Tuesday

On the heels of Wyoming's most recent snowstorm, Casper is expected to see additional snow accumulation and near-record low temperatures leading up to Halloween.

While a dusting of snow is possible in Casper on Monday, the chance of precipitation rises to 80% after 8 p.m. and the National Weather Service expects new accumulation of one to three inches.

Tuesday will also see snow showers -- the chance of precipitation is again 80%, and another one to three inches of snow is possible. Snowfall is likely to continue before 7 p.m. Tuesday night with additional accumulation of less than half an inch possible.

NWS forecasters are also calling for low temperatures to break records Tuesday and Wednesday, with predicted low temperatures of 10 F and -7 F, respectively.

For the latest road conditions, check WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.