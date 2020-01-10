Our Friend Kyle Took a Horse Thru This Casper Drive-thru

In case you didn't believe us when we said we had the best listeners ever, I have some more proof for you. Here are photos from our friend Kyle who took his horse through a Casper drive-thru yesterday.

Kyle McNeff dropped these special horse moments on our Facebook page today. Enjoy.

Photo courtesy of Kyle McNeff

I would love to have seen the drive-thru person's face when Kyle pulled around to pick up his order. Here's a close-up because we just can't look at this enough.

Photo courtesy of Kyle McNeff

Thanks again to Kyle for his very Wyoming drive-thru moment. Biggest laugh we've had in awhile.