PHOTOS: Cinderella’s Ball at the Casper College

Never have there been so many princesses in one room.

Purple, pink, green, blue...dresses galore! Attendees danced, colored pictures, enjoyed sweet treats and took photos with Cinderella.

The event was a precursor to the live performance of Cinderella's story, tickets available online.

The director, Richard Burk, told K2Radio News, "It feels great to make this connection with the community again and we are delighted to have such a turnout."

There were probably 200 people in attendance, Burk guessed.

Cinderella's Ball at Casper College