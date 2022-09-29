Casper College Hosting Free ‘Cinderella’s Ball’ Event on October 1st

Casper College is starting the month of October off right with a free royal event for all the local princesses (and princes).

Coming up this Saturday, October 1st, 2022, starting at 10:00 am, the Casper College is hosting "Cinderella's Ball" at the Tom Empey Black Box Theatre.

The event is described as being a magical experience, which will include dancing, photos, food and music.

The official Natrona County School District Facebook shared the event flyer on Tuesday (September 27th, 2022), along with a caption that read:

Check out this great family-friendly event from Casper College Department of Theatre and Dance happening this weekend! #CommunityConnections

The "Cinderella Ball" event details state:

WHEN: Saturday, October 1st, 2022 | 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

WHERE: Tom Empey Black Box Theatre | Casper College

AGES: 3 - 12 years old

COST: Free!

For more details, please contact Casper College at (307) 268-2100.

