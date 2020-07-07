PHOTOS: Crews Battle Wildfire In Rural Converse County

Firefighters from local and federal agencies were battling a wildfire in rural Converse County Tuesday evening. The fire appeared to have burned close to some rural homes, but a Bureau of Land Management spokesperson couldn't speak to if any buildings were damaged.

Tyson Finnicum with the BLM said the size and cause of the fire haven't been determined and it will likely be until Wednesday morning before more substantial information is released.

Reporters on the scene observed at least three heavy airplanes along with a helicopter dropping water and fire retardant on the fire.

The stretch of the Glenrock Highway near the fire was closed for some time until the fire moved closer to the North Platte River.