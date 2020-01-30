Police: 84-Year-Old Laramie Man Dead Following 3-Vehicle Crash

One man is dead and another injured following a three-vehicle crash in Laramie that may have been the result of a medical issue suffered by an older driver.

Lavern C. Hamre, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a statement from the Laramie Police Department.

The wreck occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 Block of Grand Avenue, near the Walgreens store west of Walmart.

Responding officers determined that Hamre, who had become trapped in one of the vehicles, was dead when they arrived.

Hamre had been driving a 2005 Lincoln Town Car eastbound on Grand Avenue when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle entered the westbound lanes of travel and struck the rear driver-side door area of a westbound 2000 Honda Accord.

The Lincoln continued in the westbound lane, colliding nearly head-on with a 2003 GMC box van that was unable to avoid being hit.

The driver of the van, 30-year-old Caleb Tipton of Cheyenne, was taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. His passenger, 24-year-old Tyler Sims of Laramie, was not hurt.

The driver of the Honda, 60-year-old Laramie resident Leonard Martin, also was not injured in the crash.

Police are investigating a medical issue or driver inattention on the part of Hamre as possible contributing factors.