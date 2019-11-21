Police: Casper Man Allegedly Stole Woman’s Underwear, Wore It

Casper police officers arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly stole items from a home, including a woman's dress and underwear, and was found wearing the clothing not far from the scene.

Evan Thomas Kerr, born in 1978, was booked into jail on recommended charges of burglary, interference, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. He will likely make his initial court appearance at 2 p.m. Thursday.

According to an affidavit of probable cause police officers were called to an undisclosed address for a report of a burglary shortly before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. The person who called police reported that he had been upstairs when he heard a person inside the lower portion of the residence.

The resident called out to the intruder and asked if someone was there. He heard a man reply, "Oh yeah, sorry," before the downstairs door opened and the man took off.

Police officers cleared the home and found foot impressions in the snow leading away from the residence. They followed the tracks through several backyards and into an alley, where Kerr was found hiding between two fence lines. Kerr was placed in handcuffs.

Kerr reportedly gave a false name and birthdate to police, then gave them three different social security numbers, with none of them matching his true social security number.

Kerr appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of his person revealed that Ker was wearing a black dress, pink bra and pink underwear beneath his outer layer of clothing.

The victim, a man and two women, told police that they were missing a crossbow worth $1,000 and several items of female clothing. One of the victims confirmed that the women's clothes in which Kerr was found did, in fact, belong to her.

A backpack Kerr had been carrying contained several items of jewelry, a pair of pink gloves, a black and red pair of Skull Candy headphones, a single green and tan sock, a small black t-shirt and a flower-print makeup bag, all of which belonged to the three victims.

Also inside the backpack was a black sunglasses case, which allegedly contained a clear glass methamphetamine pipe and a pink glass marijuana pipe.

Police say Kerr had been previously convicted of drug possession on one occasion in Wyoming. At the time the affidavit was written, police say Kerr had still not given his correct name to authorities.