Check Out Pics of Casper Home with a Whopping 6 Bathrooms

If bathrooms are a priority in your life, you gotta see pics of this gorgeous Casper home that comes with a whopping 6 bathrooms.

The physical address of this Casper home is 4401 Freedom Circle. There are some aspects of the home that are more worthy of praise than just the bathrooms, but it's that subject which got my attention. Before I share more details, check out pics of this place including all SIX of the included bathrooms.

Gorgeous Casper Home with 6 Bathrooms

The statistics for this home are awe-inspiring. The home occupies 6,900 square feet, has 7 bedrooms and at least 6 bathrooms. I say "at least" because the Realtor details shows 6 1/2 bathrooms. I believe it.

Included is a 4-car garage spanning 1,200 square feet. I could put my Ferrari there if I had one. Excuse me while I daydream.

What does this kind of Casper glory cost you? The current asking price as of this writing is $1,465,000. If I had that kind of coin, I'd be asking for a tour today. Even with all of my kids, I would never have to wait for a bathroom ever again.

