Preteen Swallows Mini Magnets In An Effort To Gain Superpowers

A 12-year old British boy is in recovery after undergoing surgery for swallowing 54 toy magnets in effort to get "superpowers".

Rhiley Morrison is a kid from Manchester that is all about science. His latest experiment resulted in a six-hour surgical procedure and an addition 10 days of vomiting green liquid caused by his bowels leaking.

According to a story published by the New York Post, had Rhiley's mother, Paige Ward, not taking him the hospital when she did, he probably would have lost his life.

Rhiley had stated that he swallowed the first batch on January 1st, 2021. He then ingested another batch three days later, on or around January 4th, 2021. After not finding them in his stool after four days, he began to worry and told his mother, although initially, he stated he had only swallowed two.

Ward stated in a quote to DailyMail.com,

It's just so silly, but he's a child and that's what kids do. He also thought it would be fun seeing them come out the other end. When he did it I thought it was just him, he's just been silly and done it, but the surgeon said they see this all the time.

Rhiley has autism and ADHD, but his mother said he's very high functioning and knows right from wrong. Ward, who is a mother of four, says she has since removed all toy magnets from her home.

The boy may have been inspired by the X-Men comic book villain (and some-time antihero), Magneto, who has magnetic-based powers.