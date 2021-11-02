Ready To Move Onto A Wyoming Ranch And Live Out Your Dreams?

The VM Diamond Ranch in the Black Hills area of Northeast Wyoming (between Sundance and Upton, WY) is for sale and ready for new owners for a cool $6.25 million. I can only imagine freedom a ranch this size would give you. Honestly, I'd never even have to leave the property except to head into town once every two or three months for supplies. I've always thought ranch living would be a fantastic way to work your way through life.

This ranch is absolutely beautiful with nearly 3,400 acres of room to roam, raising cattle, horses and other livestock. The ranch has a big number of whitetail & mule deer, upland bird, turkey, antelope and even elk available to hunt. You know that you'd automatically have family and friend coming out of the woodwork!

Clark & Associates Land Brokers, LLC via YouTube

The large 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath 6,500sq ft custom log home is incredible and made with Swedish Pine logs, 28 foot cathedral ceilings, workout room, billiards room and a large kitchen. There's also a 2 car heated garage next to the main house.

Clark & Associates Land Brokers, LLC Via YouTube

The property also has a jaw dropping equestrian complex with tack room, box stalls, wash rack and hay storage with an indoor arena that is all set up for roping and riding. multiple living quarters outside of the main house, sheds, corrals and multiple outbuildings & sheds.

Clark & Associates Land Brokers, LLC via YouTube

This property has excellent water with 4 wells supplying water to tanks all over the ranch. The ranch also has many springs and ponds all throughout the property.

Clark & Associates Land Brokers, LLC via YouTube

If you're interested, you can contact Cory Clark or Mark McNamee at Clark & Associates Land Brokers, LLC and remember to invite me out for a weekend getaway when you get all settled in.

