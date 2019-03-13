Red Cross Establishing Shelter in Douglas in Midst of Snowstorm

UPDATE (1 p.m.)

Interstate 25 is now open between Casper and Buffalo. WYDOT expects the rest of I-25 to reopen between roughly 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Red Cross of Wyoming announced Wednesday that it plans to open a shelter in Douglas to assist those impacted by the Interstate 25 closure.

Set to open at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the shelter will be located at the Converse County National Guard Armory, 315 Pearson Road in Douglas. That's according to a statement from Pat Kondas, community volunteer leader for the Red Cross of Wyoming.

As of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, all major highways in central and southeastern Wyoming remained closed, including Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rock Springs.

WYDOT announced earlier Wednesday that I-80 was expected to remain closed overnight into Thursday. As of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, there was no estimated reopening time for I-80 or I-25.

The only road open out of Douglas was WY 93, which had high weather impact with a slick road surface, snowfall and drifted snow.

