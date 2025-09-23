Comic Book Prequel Film ‘R.I.P.D. 2′ Brings the Action to Wyoming

I get a little excited whenever I'm watching a movie and I see "Wyoming" pop across the screen, especially if it's completely unexpected.

That's what happened last night as I was watching R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned on Netflix. While not a top-tier action film, overall, it wasn't bad. It's actually a prequel to the 2013 film R.I.P.D., based on the graphic novel of the same name and starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges.

R.I.P.D. 2 stars a personal favorite actor of mine in Jeffery Donovan, but I will say, as this film was a "direct-to-video", I was expecting much. As matter of fact, it's been in my queue since it came out back in November of 2022. The only reason I decided to watch it was because I've been feeling under the weather the last few days and I had just re-watched the original on Sunday.

After a couple of minutes, I was pleasantly surprised when "Horseshoe, Wyoming" flashed across the screen. After a quick Google search, I was semi-disappointed to find out there is no real town in the state with that exact name, but there is a Horse Creek, which is a stream located in Platte and Converse counties, historically famous as a station site for the Pony Express.

There were a couple of other Wyoming towns that were named dropped during the movie (like Laramie), and the bulk of the film does place inside the state, with the rest being either in the afterlife or Utah. You can check out the extended preview (which is juts under 10 minutes), below.

Again, to overstate the obvious, it's not a blockbuster film, but especially if you are a fan of the original (or the graphic novels), it is worth the watch. Plus, I'll be 100% honest, just on the strength that it takes place in the Cowboy State, that's enough of a reason to see it at least once and since it's streaming on Netflix, it won't cost you a penny.

