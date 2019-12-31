Science Says This is What Your Dog Does to Say I Love You

I love dogs. I grew up with two dogs and my wife and kids have also had several dogs. Now, science is claiming to know how a dog says I love you.

I spotted this little bit of dog news on Bright Side. They were referencing a dog expert from The Dog Clinic. The claim is that they've learned that a dog is saying "I love you" when they put their paw on you. Here's what they think is going on:

Studies have shown “feel good” hormones such as Oxytocin are released by both human and dog during a petting session. By putting his paw on you whilst you are stroking him, he is further extending contact and reciprocating affection back.

The question that immediately comes to my mind is how do they know this? Last time I checked, my dog never has been able to talk to me. I decided that I would see if this dog expert's opinion was shared by others. The answer? Kinda.

Devoted Dog says that a dog putting his/her paw on you means they want attention or affection. Not exactly the same thing, but not that far off either.

Kyra Pets has several theories about how a dog uses paws to communicate. They propose that it means they want to play or likes what you are doing or are seeking attention/affection.

Canidae say that dogs use paws and will sometimes put it on you to form a connection. That's kind of love, too I suppose.

Obviously there's no way to know for sure, but the theories about dog paws and affection are probably onto something. It's good to know that man's best friend can express emotions back to you also.