Sheridan Shares Inspiring Video About Wyoming Overcoming Crisis

If you'd like to feel some goosebumps, you need to see an inspiring new video that Sheridan has just shared about why Wyoming will overcome this current pandemic crisis.

Visit Sheridan, Wyoming just dropped this on their Facebook page. It really is something special about how Wyomingites will rise up to support their neighbors at a time like this.

The thing that struck me about their video is they never say "if". Their key word is "will".We will be there for our neighbors. We will support our local businesses. We will be better on the other side of this.

For me, it truly captures the Wyoming spirit of refusing to bow down or surrender to adversity. It's not a matter of if, but when we will get life and business back to normal. I salute our neighbors in Sheridan for letting the world know where we stand. Good stuff.

