Snow Squall Warning in Casper; Expect Sudden Drop in Visibility

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a snow squall warning for parts of Natrona County effective through 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to the weather service, the storm was located near Immigrant Gap at 2:26 p.m. and is moving southeast at 25 p.m.

The weather service says the storm could bring "dangerous life-threatening travel."

Areas impacted include Casper, Mills, Evansville, Bar Nunn and other rural communities.

In addition to high winds, the squall could bring a sudden loss of visibility.