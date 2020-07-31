Study Says Self-Care Leads to Greater Overall Happiness

Go ahead and dive into your favorite hobby.

2020 has been less than stellar. We could all use a good does of happy. And, as it turns out, happiness isn't far from reach. We just have to indulge in our favorite hobbies.

A recent survey has found that engaging fully in the smallest pleasures can bring us happiness.

Maybe you love a good book outside in the sunshine. Perhaps going for a long hike. Or maybe you get a kick out of binge-watching your favorite shows. These are all things that can bring us happiness if we carve out time to do them.

The study, out of the University of Zurich studied self-control as it relates to achieving goals and overall happiness. They determined that while having self-control can push you toward those goals, real satisfaction came from enjoying little moments.

The secret is in not feeling guilty for doing them. Sometimes we don't allow ourselves to eat a piece of dark chocolate while watching an episode of 30 Rock because we should be cleaning the master bathroom. You can do both. In fact, if you give yourself a moment to truly enjoy that small pleasure, you'll probably show up better for those responsibilities.

Just make sure your one episode couch session doesn't turn into a 12-hour marathon. The study also found that balance is essential to a well-lived life. Researchers were sure to note that too much of a good thing didn't lead to more happiness.

Remember, there is a time for work and a time for rest.