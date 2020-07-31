10 Pics of Doomsday Bunkers Wyomingites Would Love

It's an understatement to say that 2020 has been a difficult year. The pandemic along with terrible job loss for many is tragic. Some people are taking that to the next level and preparing for something worse. If that's you, I'm here to help with a wide variety of doomsday bunkers fit for just about any Wyomingite's tastes.

I found this company that offers a quite affordable doomsday bunker called "Bombnado". They are designed to be built into existing homes, but are easier to include in a new build according to the company website. I was blown away (no atomic pun intended) by the options. Check a few of them out for yourself.

Compared to some bunkers you may have seen that millionaires have built that have heated pools, these are very affordable. The website says that bunkers start around $18,999 and they offer financing. That price doesn't include installation, but you have to appreciate that they have designs for just about every taste.

Now, back to my screening of "The Day After".