Here's an idea for your Christmas shopping. The highly anticipated Friends of the Library Bag sale is back, coming up on December 1st. You can stuff your grocery bags with books, dvds, music, games, puzzles, and more for only $3.00 per bag, or $5.00 for a recyclable bag.

Organizers says there's plenty to choose from, here's more from their release:

"Thanks to recent community donations, the sections are overflowing with children's books, mysteries, novels, history, sports and outdoors books and much more. Many are in like new condition and perfect for gifting. The Friends' mission is to promote literacy and all proceeds are dedicated to that purpose. You might select children's books for twelve days of Christmas or an Advent calendar. The perfect specialty cookbook is available and the affordable price will allow you to gift it with ingredients for the recipes. If you have family over the holidays, how about a puzzle for everyone to complete? The possibilities are endless at these prices."

Friends Of The Library Bag Sale: